Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma was in jovial mood following his side's comprehensive victory over West Indies in the first Test encounter in Dominica. Rohit took to Instagram to post a picture of himself along with a hilarious dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan's famous movie “Baazigar”. The caption read, 'Anarkali ka phone tha, ice cream khana bahut zaroori hai'. The post went viral on social media and many users came up with impressive replies. However, it was Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh who won the internet with her take on the picture. “But you were talking to me and asking if the coffee machine was okay,” she commented leaving social media users in splits.

India beat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs on Day 3 of the first Test of the two-match series. The Rohit Sharma-led side comfortably dominated the hosts as debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal played a blistering knock of 171, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin scalping a whopping total of 12 wickets.

The second and final Test will begin from July 20 and the visitors will be going in as the favourites.

Currently, Team India is number one Test team in the world as per the ICC rankings but their place is not at all secured, even if they defeat West Indies 2-0.

Team India has a rating of 121 and is sitting at the top of the ICC Test team rankings. They are followed by Australia at number two with 116 points. The Pat Cummins-led side, who is currently squaring off against England in the ongoing Ashes series, can surpass India to claim the top spot.

(With PTI inputs)