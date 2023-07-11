Ajinkya Rahane truly made a dramatic comeback to the Indian team, forcing his way into the Test side courtesy of prolific performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League. After leaving a big impression in the World Test Championship final against Australia, albeit in a losing case, Rahane is ready to show what he has got in the Test assignment against West Indies. Though the right-handed batter is 35 years old, he still sees himself as a youngster who is hungry for runs and success.

Rahane made a comeback to red-ball cricket after a gap of 18 months when he was included in the World Test Championships final against Australia last month. A veteran of 83 Test matches, Rahane, who was deputy to former skipper Virat Kohli in the past, has been named the India vice-captain for the West Indies series.

But, the veteran batter was left a tad irritated when he was asked about his comeback to the national team at the age of 35, insisting he is still young and has a lot of cricket left in him.

"What do you mean by at this age? I am still young yaar (friend). There's still a lot of cricket in me," he said.

The response from Rahane tickled Rohit Sharma's funny bones. The India skipper, who was listening to Rahane's responses to the journalists, couldn't control his laughter. Here's the video:

Rahane further went on to add that he has worked a lot on himself and is keen to perform for India without thinking about the future.

Advertisement

"I had a good IPL and domestic season. I have grown in confidence as a batter but in the past one and half year I have also worked a lot on my fitness.

"I have worked on few aspects of my batting. At the moment I am enjoying my cricket. I am not thinking too much about the future. For now every match is important for me," he said.

Rahane returned to the team on the back of a good Ranji season and his impressive run for Chennai Super Kings during the 2023 IPL.

With PTI inputs