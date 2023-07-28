The Indian cricket team created a new spin-bowling pair in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, with the duo picking up 7 wickets between them in the first ODI against West Indies on Thursday. Their performance earned India a 5-wicket win after the hosts were bowled out for just 114. As Kuldeep and Jadeja sat down for a chat after the match, the latter poked fun at the former for his hairstyle. But Kuldeep, in return, gave a terrific response to Jadeja.

In a video posted by BCCI, Jadeja and Kuldeep could be seen having a candid chat after the conclusion of the first ODI. The video starts with Jadeja lauding Kuldeep's hairstyle in a funny manner. In response, Kuldeep said that it's Jadeja from whom he has learned everything as he is his favourite.

"Kuldeep has brought a cool hairstyle with him from India in this warm weather in Barbados. Only long hair can protect you in this heat, if you keep short hair here, your head will burn down.

"I am following Ravindra Jadeja in everything he does, he is my favorite," said Kuldeep.

The duo also discussed cricketing matters, with Kuldeep praising the team's pace battery for the way the seamers bowled during the early period, setting the platform for spinners to deliver.

"The fast bowlers gave us a good start today, Mukesh [Kumar] bowled really well on his debut.

Kuldeep also lauded Jadeja for the way he complimented him, enabling the duo to run riot in Barbados.

"[To Jadeja] When you came into the attack, you kept taking wickets in a heap and then I came in and took the rest. I think we bowled just like a pair should, we bowled like a good bowling unit," he said.