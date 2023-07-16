India completely outplayed West Indies in the first Test match in Dominica but not before the pitch produced a few surprises for the visitors. There were clear cracks on the playing surface by Day 2 and a few deliveries produced movements that took the batters by surprise. On Day 3, a delivery from Kraigg Brathwaite landed on one of the cracks and it spun and bounced steeply much to the amazement of Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja quickly called for a helmet considering the unpredictable movement of the deliveries and even Virat Kohli could not hide his emotions, producing a cheeky smile.

Jadeja signaled for his helmet straight away



That was vicious from Brathwaite#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/JSdnqQ90vK — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) July 14, 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin was too good for an ill-equipped West Indies batting line-up as his second five-wicket haul of the game set up India's innings and 141-run victory in the opening Test.

After India declared their first innings at 421 for five midway into the afternoon session, an improved batting show was expected from the Caribbean batters but they were simply not up to the task and collapsed to 130 all out in 50 overs to ensure a three-day finish.

Ashwin followed his 33rd five-wicket haul in the first innings with envious figures of seven for 71 in 21.3 overs, his best in an overseas Test.

The result was a foregone conclusion after the West Indies were bundled out for 150 on the opening day.

India's big win was also set up by Yashasvi Jaiswal who made a sublime 171 on debut. Virat Kohli contributed with 76 off 182 but it was not among his fluent knocks as he had to work extremely hard for his runs and was even dropped twice along the way.

(With PTI inputs)