India head coach Rahul Dravid has seen many questions being raised over his position in the team, especially in T20Is. Even when India made a plethora of changes in the ODI series against West Indies, Dravid had found himself in the line of fire. After the Indian team lost the first two T20Is against West Indies, Hardik's captaincy credentials also came into the line of fire. The expectations from Hardik are to repeat the sort of success he has had with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. But, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels the Hardik needs someone like Ashish Nehra to do that, and not Rahul Dravid.

While Dravid is a legend in the global cricketing spectrum, Kaneria doesn't feel the former India captain is good enough to be a coach in T20 cricket.

"Why is this Indian team not showing enough intent? Hardik Pandya has achieved a lot of success with Gujarat Titians because of Ashish Nehra's presence. India must show more intent in T20Is, and a coach plays a big role in that. Rahul Dravid, no doubt, was a world-class player, but Dravid doesn't deserve to be a coach in T20s. He is very slow. On the other hand, you see Ashish Nehra constantly do something and pass on messages in the field. I think he should get an opportunity," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

With top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, etc. not a part of India's T20I assignments, pressure has been mounting on the captain-coach pairing of Hardik-Dravid to get the best out of a young Indian unit.

Not just in T20Is, the likes of Kohli and Rohit weren't part of India's playing XI in 2 of the three ODIs against West Indies.

Advertisement

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held next year, Hardik and the Indian team do have a long way to go.