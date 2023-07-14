In a country that has as fierce a competition for places as India, getting to wear the national team jersey isn't an easy task. Many youngsters knock the door of the senior team but only a handful get into the squad, especially in Test cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal is one such rare player who broke open the senior national team door with his consistent performances in domestic cricket. After securing his maiden international century, in the first Test against West Indies, Jaiswal gave an incredibly emotional interview that touched everyone's hearts.

Coming from a humble background, the journey for the left-handed opening batter hasn't been the easiest. Speaking after scoring a hundred on his Test debut, an emotional Jaiswal credited his family and all those who supported him. But, also said that it's just the start for his career.

"It is very emotional for me and my family. For everyone who has supported me in any way. It has been a long journey. I want to say thank you to everyone who have helped me. I want to dedicate this to my mother and father, they've contributed a lot. Thanks to god. I won't say much now... I'm happy, this is just a start, I've a lot to do," Yashasvi said in the video shared by the BCCI.

Jaiswal's unbeaten debut Test hundred and a record opening partnership with captain Rohit Sharma provided an imposing foundation to India's dominant 312 for two in reply to the West Indies first innings total of 150 at the close of the second day of the first Test.

Jaiswal's 143 not out and Sharma's 103, his 10th Test century, drained the enthusiasm of a Caribbean side hampered by the absence through illness of one of their main spinners, Rahkeem Cornwall, for much of a sun-drenched day.

Their opening stand of 229 is the highest ever for India in Test cricket outside of the sub-continent.

With AFP inputs