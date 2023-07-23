The ongoing second Test between India and West Indies is no less than a rollercoaster ride. The visitors fought their way back into the game on Day 2 and bundled out India for 438 after Virat Kohli brought up his marvelous 76th international century. At stumps, West Indies' score read at 86/1 and they trail by 352 runs. Apart from Kohli, this match will always be cherished by Mukesh Kumar, who made his international debut on Thursday. The 29-year-old bowler received his debut catch from all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a heartfelt video where Mukesh can be seen sharing the good news to his mother on a phone call.

"Haan maa, pranam! (Hello mother). Your prayers have been answered. I have got the chance to finally represent my country," Mukesh told his mother. "Stay happy. Keep growing, my blessings are with you," she told Mukesh.

No Dream Too Small!



Mukesh Kumar's phone call to his mother after his Test debut is all heart

Mukesh, who plays for Bengal in the domestic tournaments was included into the Playing XI for the second Test after Shardul Thakur was out due to a niggle.

"I got my India cap from Ravichandran Ashwin. It's the most important day of my life. I have achieved this after years of hard work," Mukesh said.

"She loves me so much. It's an important day for us. I cannot express the feeling today. In the morning, I got my debut and now I am speaking to my mother. My hands are shaking. Very happy today," he added.

Mukesh been on the fringes of the national team for quite sometime now. He got his maiden India call-up in September, last year, for the ODI series against South Africa. Then in December, 2022, he was was selected for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Talking about the second Test, Virat Kohli equalled Sir Don Bradman's record of 29 hundreds in India's commendable first innings score of 438 but their bowlers found it a tough grind as West Indies ended second day on 86 for 1.

(With PTI Inputs)