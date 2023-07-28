Team India's World Cup preparations got off to a flying start as the Rohit Sharma-led side brushed off West Indies in the first ODI to go 1-0 in the three-match series. After West Indies were bowled out for a paltry total of 114, India's chase turned out to be cakewalk, despite losing five wickets. Ishan Kishan's brilliant 52 off 46 balls, after he was promoted to open the innings, saw India cross the finishing line inside 23 overs. While the mood of the team was pretty jovial, India captain Rohit did lose his temper on a few occasions.

On the final ball of the 19th over of West Indies' innings, Rohit was seen fuming at Shardul Thakur, after the all-rounder's sloppy fielding allowed the hosts to steal two extra runs.

In a viral video, Rohit was seen giving a mouthful to Thakur.

Rohit Sharma praising Shardul Thakur for his fielding effort.#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/121NrAKQhY — Foax Cricket News (@FoaxCricket) July 27, 2023

In what was clearly a bit of an audition for younger batting aspirants ahead of the World Cup, star batter Virat Kohli did not feature while captain Rohit Sharma only appeared at the fall of the fifth wicket.

However, it was Kuldeep Yadav who stole the show on his return to the side.

Brought on as the sixth bowler, Kuldeep triggered the capitulation which saw the last seven wickets cascading for 26 runs, finishing with the outstanding figures of four for six off three overs.

Advertisement

His onslaught came after Jadeja and the pacers had made early inroads.

Jadeja ended with figures of 3/37 after Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya and debutant Mukesh Kumar bagged a wicket each.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Saturday, July 29.

(With AFP Inputs)