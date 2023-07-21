India captain Rohit Sharma looked to be sublime form on the first day of the second Test against West Indies in Trinidad on Thursday. Having scored a ton in the first Test, expectations were high from the Indian opener and he did not disappoint. He took his time and slammed his 15th Test half-century. Despite his new opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal departing on 57, Sharma looked set for his 11th Test ton. He, however, departed on 80 but on the way he went past 2000-run mark as a Test opener for the Indian team. His effort was lauded by social media.

Milestone - 2000 Test runs as an opener and counting for Captain @ImRo45#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/rwbzgQ8v3b — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli reached close to a memorable hundred in his 500th International game after the West Indies put up a much-needed fight to limit India to 288 for four at stumps on day one of the second Test on Thursday.

The opening duo of Rohit Sharma (80 off 143) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) shared a brisk 139-run stand to provide another perfect launch pad before the West Indies struck four times in the afternoon session to put brakes on India's scoring rate.

Kohli (87 batting off 161) and Ravindra Jadeja (36 batting off 84) played some exquisite strokes in the final session and ensured India collected 106 runs in 33.2 overs without losing a wicket. Overall, 84 overs were bowled on the opening day. Kohli, who got off the mark with a straight drive after consuming 20 dot balls, will go into day two just 14 runs shy of his first hundred in an overseas Test since December 2018.

With PTI inputs