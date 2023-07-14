Ravichandran Ashwin was at his best as the veteran India spinner claimed another brilliant five-wicket haul to bundle out West Indies on Day 1 of the first Test match in Dominica on Wednesday. Ashwin finished with figures of 5/60 and very few West Indies batters were able to negotiate with the discipline and variety of Ashwin's bowling. Former India wicket-keeper batter Deep Dasgupta was in awe of Ashwin's heroics and he went on to claim that the spinner is among the modern-day greats and in the future, he will surely end up as one of the greatest bowlers that the Indian cricket team has ever seen.

"He [Ashwin] has so many varieties in his armoury, but he also knows when to use it. It's one thing to have these variations and it's another thing that you know when to use it. He is undoubtedly among the modern-day greats and once he finishes his career, he will finish as one of the greatest ever," Dasgupta told ESPNCricinfo.

Ashwin was left out of the India team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and after Rohit Sharma and Co were handed a comprehensive loss, questions were asked about the particular decision. Dasgupta believes that Ashwin's performance against West Indies proved that it was a mistake to drop him and added that the difference of quality between him and the batters was quite apparent on the pitch.

"The difference in the class of Ravichandran Ashwin the bowler, and the [West Indies] batters was evident. He would have been disappointed not to be a part of the final, but leaving the disappointment behind, he came and was a thorough professional and did what he does," he explained.