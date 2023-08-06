Indian batters are known for their ability to tackle spinners, something which has been missing of late, according to former Pakistan captain Salman Butt. Following India's defeat to West Indies in the first T20I, Butt urged the team management to address the issue. The visitors won the ODI series 2-1 last week, but lost the T20I opener in the absence of senior pros like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Butt feels that the current crop of players have not been able to cement their supremacy, when it comes to tackling spinners.

"In recent history, they haven't been playing spinners quite well. They're traditionally solid against spinners, but you don't see that control now. It needs to be addressed," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Butt also criticised the Indian team management for experimenting with the combinations in playing XI. According to him, India's chop and change policy has created an imbalance within the squad.

"Secondly, there are too many changes on every tour. It's about time, before the World Cup, that you know your 15, and every player knows his role. And the team plays like that. If you want to give someone rest, and try different combinations, send an A team itself. Let all players rest. If your half of first XI players are there and half are not, you can't say that it's your main team. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill.. no one is new. They have double centuries in ODIs, centuries in IPL," he added.

Team India will hope to put on a better show in the second T20I on Monday.