Even on the cricket field, Virat Kohli reamins surrounded by fans. While a number of Indian cricketers idolise the iconic batter, even the opponent team's players respect what Kohli has done in international cricket over the years. As India took on West Indies in the second Test of the series, Kohli had an intriguing chat with the hosts' wicket-keeper batter about his 'milestones'. The conversation unfolded in a manner that suggested that even De Silva, the opponent team's wicket-keeper, wants the India stalwart to reach the triple-digit score.

Kohli ended the first day's play unbeaten on 87, just 13 runs shy of reaching another hundred. Before the end of play on Day 1, Kohli had a rather intriguing chat with De Silva.

Joshua Da Silva:Get your 100, Virat.

Virat Kohli: You're obsessed with my milestones?

Joshua Da Silva: I know I am, I want you to get your 100.

The chat was even shared by the broadcaster of the league, Fancode, on social media.

Sledge aise karo, ki 4 log tumhe Indian citizenship offer karein https://t.co/gfQsn3YCrD — FanCode (@FanCode) July 21, 2023

Kohli became the first batter to score a half-century in his 500th international match. The 34-year-old would look to convert the start into a big knock and register a triple-digit score before West Indies batters come out to bat.

Kohli's last Test century came on 12th March 2023 against Australia in Ahmedabad. The match saw him score 186 runs off 364 balls. It was the 28th time Virat had reached the triple-digit score in the longest format. On Friday, he would be determined to score the No. 29 and extend his international hundreds tally to 76.

In Tests, Virat averages 55.17. He would further strengthen his figures in the purest format of the game if he goes to add 13 more runs to his 87-run unbeaten knock in the match.