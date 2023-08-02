India's stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya wasn't a happy man despite the team winning the ODI series 2-1. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Hardik didn't flinch as he criticised the West Indies board for failing to manage even the 'basic necessities' of Indian cricketers. Hardik said that while the team doesn't want luxuries, he is hopeful of the 'basics' to be taken care of when they tour the Caribbean side the next time.

The Indian team arrived in West Indies for a long tour, consisting of 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. The T20 assignment is yet to begin but Hardik couldn't hold his frustration at how poor things were managed by the Windies board.

"This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. Things like travel, hopefully the West Indies cricket board can take note and ensure that there are no hiccups. We don't ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of. [On Rohit's part in the series win] Rohit can have the full (trophy)," Pandya said at the presentation ceremony.

As for the match, chasing a huge total of 352, West Indies lose their first wicket early as Mukesh Kumar dismissed Brandon King on a duck in the first over.

Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph bounced back as they added 50–run partnership in 47 balls for the 9th wicket. However, their partnership came to an end after Thakur dismissed Joseph at 26 with a bouncer. Ishan Kishan caught Joseph in a failed pull shot.

Thakur picked the last wicket by clearing up Jayden Seales with an angled ball hitting the stumps. India won by a massive 200 runs in 35.3 overs.

Earlier, the outstanding opening partnership of 143 runs between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill followed by quickfire knocks from Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya powered India to 351/5.

Gill scored the highest for India with 85 off 92 while Kishan played a fine knock of 77 runs. Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya played a fiery unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 52 while Sanju Samson also smashed a vital 51 runs off 41 balls. Romario Shepherd scalped two wickets for West Indies, conceding 73 runs in his 10 overs spell.

With ANI inputs