Star India batter Virat Kohli is one of the most popular athletes of his generation. His fandom goes beyond boundaries, epecially in the world of cricket. Having said that, West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Joshua da Silva spilled beans on Kohli's craze in his household. On Day 1 of the second Test between India and West Indies, da Silva's chat with his teammates, where he revealed that his mother has especially come to the stadium to watch Kohli bat, was caught on the stump.

The incident happened in the second session was Kohli was batting on 5, with Ajinkya Rahane at the other end on 4. The interesting conversation has gone viral of social media.

"I can't believe my mom called & told me, she is coming just to watch Virat Kohli. I can't blame her, to be honest," da Silva was caught as saying by the stump mic.

"I can't believe my mom called & told me, she is coming just to watch Virat Kohli".

On Day 1, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja combined in an unbroken century partnership for India to regain the ascendancy over West Indies at 288 for four at stumps. On Day 2, Virat Kohli headlined his 500th international appearance with a 76th hundred as India coasted to a healthy first innings score of 438.

Kohli, who missed out on a hundred in the previous Test, made a polished 121 in 206 balls, his 29th in the longest format, getting on even keel with none other than the legendary Sir Donald Bradman.

In the process, he also added 159 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (61 off 152 balls), who also scored his 19th half-century in Tests.

India lead the two-match series 1-0.

