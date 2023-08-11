Despite performing really well in the ODI series against the West Indies, Ishan Kishan failed to take his impressive batting form to the T20I series against the Carribean side. With 184 runs across 3 matches, the southpaw was the highest run-scorer in the ODI series. His performance included hat-trick half-centuries. However, in the first two T20Is against West Indies, Kishan scored 33 runs with a strike rate of 103.12. That saw the player being dropped for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third T20I.

Former India batter Akash Chopra has pointed out that Kishan is playing too many dot balls.

"He has scored a double century in ODI cricket as an opener but he hasn't fired in T20Is. Let's not confuse T20Is with the IPL," he said on his YouTube channel.

"...when you play T20Is, one series comes in three months. If you don't start well in that series, suddenly you start thinking because the number of matches is limited and your place is not yet fully secured, someone or the other is waiting behind you.

"So if someone is waiting and there is pressure on you, sometimes you tend to forget what your template was. If you see the current series, he played only two matches, he has more than 50% dot balls. Ishan Kishan didn't use to play so many dot balls."

Kishan hasn't scored any fifty in his last 16 T20I innings. He had a below-par season with the bat in IPL 2023 too. The left-handed batter played 15 IPL matches and scored 454 runs in 15 innings, averaging just over 30.