Virat Kohli left his mark in the 100th Test between India and West Indies as he smashed his 76th international century, his 29th in the longest format, on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test in Trinidad. Kohli reached three figures within minutes of the start of the day from his overnight score of 88 as India posted a total of 438 to take control of the proceedings. The former India captain was undone by an error of judgement when he was run out for 121, following Alzarri Joseph's direct hit at the non-striker's end from square-leg.

During Virat Kohli's knock in Trinidad, a special fan was present inside the Queen's Park Oval to cheer for him. It was none other than West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva's mother.

Da Silva had earlier revealed that her mother had especially come to watch Kohli bat.

"My mom called me and told me she's coming to watch the match for Virat Kohli, I couldn't believe it," Joshua was caught as saying by the stump mic on Day 1.

On Friday, as Kohli was getting out of the team bus, da Silva's mother got the chance to meet him. She hugged Kohli in delight and congratulated him for his knock. She also clicked pictures with him while Da Silva was watching from the sidelines.

"My told me that she has come to see Virat, not me, that was kind of funny. That so happened that he was on the bus and my mother said that he could be there. So, I went and knocked on the window and he came to see my mom. He made her day, probably her year," Joshua said in a video posted by BCCI.

In the video, Virat is seen greeting Joshua with a smile while is mother appears to be visibly excited at running into her favourite cricketer.

On Day 2, Kohli dominated an important 159-run fifth-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja which restored India's ascendancy after a mid-afternoon wobble on the first day when they slipped to 182 for four.

"This was an opportunity for me to stand up for the team and these are the sorts of occasions where I switch on completely," said Kohli.

"The stats and milestones and all of that are for others to talk about," he emphasised.

(With AFP Inputs)