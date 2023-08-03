India's pace-bowling all-rounder, Shardul Thakur, ended the ODI series against West Indies at the top of the wicket-taking charts, claiming 8 scalps in the three matches. With his performance against West Indies on Tuesday, Shardul also completed a half-century of wickets since the conclusion of the 2019 ODI World Cup. Interestingly, Shardul is the only bowler in the Indian team to have completed a half-century of scalps in this period. Following him are the likes of Kuldeep Yadav (46), Mohammed Siraj (43), and Yuzvendra Chahal (37).

The ODI series between India and West Indies saw many top stars being rested. In the batting unit, the stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were left out of the second and third ODI sides while the likes of Mohammed Shami and Moahmmed SIraj didn't play any role in the three matches.

In the absence of certain seniors, Shardul made his presence known by emerging as India's top wicket-taker.

Shardul Thakur is the only Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in ODI since the 2019 World Cup.



The Lord of Indian cricket....!!!! pic.twitter.com/HGKnsN9arP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 2, 2023

Shardul Thakur is the only Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in ODI since the 2019 World Cup. #ShardulThakur #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/PoF2yG3MWF — Sunil Singh (@SunilSingh_0007) August 2, 2023

At the end of the match, Shardul admitted to being delighted with what he achieved in the series.

"I am happy to have picked up eight wickets in this series. As a cricketer we wait for this opportunity for years, sometimes you perform, sometimes not.

"Whichever series I play that always boost my confidence because I am only adding experience to my career," Shardul said after the match.

"I never think that I have to play to seal my spot because I can't play with that mentality and I am not that type of player," he said in the press conference after the match.

With his performance in the ODI series, Shardul has improved his chances of getting picked in the Asia Cup and the following World Cup squads. However, with Jasprit Bumrah set to return, the competition for places in the team will be fierce.