A new spin-pairing was witnessed in the first ODI between India and West Indies on Thursday, with two left-armers -- Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja -- orchestrated the fall of the hosts, picking up 7 wickets between them. As India bowled out West Indies for 114 runs, the batters didn't waste much time in overhauling the total. It was Kuldeep who earned the Player of the Match award for his 4-wicket-haul. In the post-match presentation ceremony, the left-arm spinner couldn't resist being asked about his original spin-twin Yuzvendra Chahal.

While it's the Kul-Cha pairing that earned a special place in the Indian cricket fandom with its collective performances, it was a little strange for some to see Kuldeep being paired up with Jadeja. On being asked about competition in the team, especially with Chahal, Kuldeep said that such a batter only helps players improve.

"Perfect start from the fast bowlers. Mukesh made his debut and then Shardul, and Hardik started very well and with the pace of Umran. It was a perfect day for the bowlers. Me and Jadeja were brilliant. We hit the good areas which are important on this surface. I am just following the routine, focusing on the rhythm. It's been brilliant in the last one and a half years. Focusing on length is more important than thinking about the wicket. It's coming out nicely," Kuldeep Yadav said at the presentation ceremony.

Kuldeep ruled out the 'competition' chatter, suggesting he and Chahal only help each other improve and are enjoying their company.

"People say that it's a seamer's paradise. We are happy that we got seven wickets from outside and probably 3-4 wickets from the other side. It was spinning and bouncing a bit so I really enjoyed it. Its always good to have a competition. Me and Chahal, especially in ODI, we don't think about the competition. Just working together and that's important in the longer format. Of course, when you have a senior like Chahal giving you confidence at the same time. Gives you lot of advice as well. We are playing together for five or six years and doing together well. There is no competition, we are enjoying each other's company," Kuldeep explained.

Advertisement

After the 4-wicket haul on Thursday, Kuldeep would need to continue producing such performance if he is to remain in the World Cup 2023 squad plans.