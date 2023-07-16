India dominated a hapless West Indies team in the first Test in Dominica to win by an innings and 141 runs. Yashahvi Jaiswal shone with the bat with a terrific 171 in his maiden innings while Ravichandran picked 12 wickets in the match as India took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. It was an easy outing for India and the players could be seen having fun on the field. After West Indies went nine down in the second innings India sensed a win was just a matter of time. But then their No.11 Jomel Warrican started hitting with some unusual shots. Seeing that Kohli could not hide his laughter and was caught on the stump mic saying, "Ye Kaun si batting kar raha hai (what kind of batting is this?"

The world's top-ranked bowler R Ashwin was too good for an ill-equipped West Indies batting line-up as his second five-wicket haul of the game set up India's innings and 141-run victory in the opening Test here on Friday.

After India declared their first innings at 421 for five midway into the afternoon session, an improved batting show was expected from the Caribbean batters but they were simply not up to the task and collapsed to 130 all out in 50 overs to ensure a three-day finish.

Ashwin followed his 33rd five-wicket haul in the first innings with envious figures of seven for 71 in 21.3 overs, his best in an overseas Test.

The result was a foregone conclusion after the West Indies were bundled out for 150 on the opening day.

India's big win was also set up by Yashasvi Jaiswal who made a sublime 171 on debut. Virat Kohli contributed with 76 off 182 but it was not among his fluent knocks as he had to work extremely hard for his runs and was even dropped twice along the way.

The second and final Test starts in Port of Spain, Trinidad, from July 20. India, who have not lost a Test to West Indies since 2002, will be expected to complete a clean sweep and pick up crucial points in the World Test Championship.

With PTI inputs