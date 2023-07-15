Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Ajinkya Rahane did not miss a chance to troll teammate Ajinkya Rahane on Day 3 of the first Test match against West Indies in Dominica on Sunday. India were on the verge of victory in the final session but the No. 11 batter Jomel Warrican scored 18 runs in 18 balls to provide slight entertainment to the home crowd. Ishan took aim at Rahane, who scored 3 off 11 balls, in a hilarious banter and said that Warrican can now played more balls than the veteran batter. "Aap se zyada ball khel gaya yeh, Ajju bhai(He has now played more balls than you, Ajju bhai)," he quipped.

Ravichandran Ashwin was too good for an ill-equipped West Indies batting line-up as his second five-wicket haul of the game set up India's innings and 141-run victory on Friday.

After India declared their first innings at 421 for five midway into the afternoon session, an improved batting show was expected from the Caribbean batters but they were simply not up to the task and collapsed to 130 all out in 50 overs to ensure a three-day finish.

Ashwin followed his 33rd five-wicket haul in the first innings with envious figures of seven for 71 in 21.3 overs, his best in an overseas Test.

The result was a foregone conclusion after the West Indies were bundled out for 150 on the opening day.

India's big win was also set up by Yashasvi Jaiswal who made a sublime 171 on debut. Virat Kohli contributed with 76 off 182 but it was not among his fluent knocks as he had to work extremely hard for his runs and was even dropped twice along the way.

(With PTI inputs)