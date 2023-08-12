After registering a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the third match, Team India is all set to take on West Indies in the fourth T20I on Saturday at Lauderhill, Florida. The Hardik Pandya-led side is currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series. India will hope that batsmen will helm their march towards a series-levelling victory over the West Indies with another impact effort. It was a comforting sight indeed to see Suryakumar Yadav flicking on his beast mode and Tilak Varma chipping in with crucial runs. But India's opening combination continued to falter.

India had handed T20I debut to Yashasvi Jaiswal, resting Ishan Kishan. But for the third successive match, the pair at the totem pole position failed to impress, making just six runs. Jaiswal got out to pacer Obed McCoy in the first over itself.

Here's what we think could be India's XI for the fourth T20I vs West Indies:

Yashasvi Jaiswal:After a dream start to his Test career, which saw him slam a century on his debut, Jaiswal made his T20I debut in the third match but failed to leave a mark. He was dismissed for 1 but the Rajasthan Royals batter is definitely capable of a bigger innings.

Shubman Gill:The talented young batter once again struggled with the bat as he got out cheaply with just six runs to his name. He will aim for redemption in the fourth T20I and will look to deliver a strong performance.

Suryakumar Yadav:The aggressive T20I batter showed his true mettle during the third T20I as he played a match-winning knock of 83 off just 44 balls. He bagged away the Player of the Match award for his excellent performance and will look to repeat his heroics in the fourth match.

Tilak Varma:The 20-year-old batter left everyone utterly impressed with his maiden half-century in the second match. He then went on play an unbeaten knock of 49 runs in the third match and showed his batting prowess. The Mumbai Indians star will definitely have a place in the Playing XI.

Hardik Pandya:The India skipper went wicketless with the ball and scored 20 off 15 with the bat. He will look to contribute more in the both the aspects of the game.

Sanju Samson:The team management benched Ishan Kishan to give the debut cap to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Due to which, the wicketkeeper's role went straight to Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper-batter did not get a chance to bat in the third match but has got potential to play a good innings.

Axar Patel:The all-rounder took one wicket in the third T20I and conceded 24 runs in his four-over spell. He definitely look for an opportunity to deliver a strong performance in the fourth T20I.

Kuldeep Yadav:The left-arm wrist spinner was included in the place of Ravi Bishnoi and truly justified his selection as he took three wickets. He will now aim to deliver a similar performance in the fourth T20I.

Yuzvendra Chahal:The veteran leg-spinner, who turned out to be a game-changer in the second T20I, went wicketless in the third match. Chahal will look for a better performance on Saturday.

Mukesh Kumar:The 27-year-old pacer took one wicket but was quite expensive and leaked 19 runs in two overs. He will now look to deliver an economical spell in order to control the flow of runs.

Arshdeep Singh:The 24-year-old pacer failed to live up to the expectations of the fans as he leaked 33 runs in 3 overs and went wicketless. There are chances that the management might replace him with Umran Malik.