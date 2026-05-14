Virat Kohli did not celebrate his record-extending ninth IPL ton for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Perhaps, the cricket great saw it coming and did his share of celebration when he took his first run against Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur on Wednesday. It was his first run in three matches after ducks in the previous two games. The first single he took, he clinched his fists. His next celebration came when he reached 98 with a six off Kartik Tyagi in the 18th over. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star broke into a little jig. The next over, he reached his ninth IPL ton. It was a classic Kohli comeback.

With this century, Kohli extended his record for most IPL hundreds. He now has nine of them. Kohli also needs three more tons to equal Babar Azam on the list of most hundreds in T20 cricket.

Most hundreds in T20 cricket

22 - Chris Gayle

13 - Babar Azam

10 - David Warner

10 - Virat Kohli*

9 - Rilee Rossouw / Sahibzada Farhan

9 - Quinton de Kock / Abhishek Sharma

Most IPL hundreds

9 - Virat Kohli*

7 - Jos Buttler

6 - Chris Gayle

6 - KL Rahul

5 - Sanju Samson

Kohli is also now the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs.

Fewest innings to 14,000 T20 runs

409 - Virat Kohli*

423 - Chris Gayle

431 - David Warner

468 - Jos Buttler

505 - Alex Hales

633 - Kieron Pollard

Virat Kohli bounced back from a lean patch in the previous two matches with a classy unbeaten century as Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruised to a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL clash in Raipur on Wednesday. Chasing 193 for victory, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 105 off 60 balls, studded with 11 boundaries and three sixes, and shared a match-defining 92-run partnership for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 27 balls) to guide RCB to win in 19.1 overs.

Following the win, RCB climbed to the top of the table with 16 points, level with Gujarat Titans but ahead on net run rate.

Earlier, KKR keeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi anchored the innings with a fine 71 as his side posted a competitive 192/4.

Raghuvanshi's 46-ball innings was studded with seven boundaries and three sixes.

He shared a crucial 68-run partnership for the third wicket with Cameron Green (32 off 24 balls) and another key 76-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rinku Singh (49 not out off 29 balls).

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