If there was one standout performer in IPL 2026, it was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The world had already seen the capability of the wonderkid in IPL 2025, where the Rajasthan Royals player had scored a 35-ball century. For any player, however, the second season is the most crucial. The rivals are aware of the playing style, the expectations are sky-high from the team and fans, but Sooryavanshi came out of all that scrutiny with flying colours.

With a batting display that was entertaining and destructive in equal measure, Sooryavanshi slammed 776 runs in 16 matches. He was the only player in a league full of highly acclaimed international batters to cross the 750-run mark. Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar analysed his show and what it meant for the opposing teams.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had an influence on games that went beyond the runs he scored. Oppositions were thinking about him, teams were planning for him, and fans were waiting for him long before he arrived at the crease," Tendulkar wrote in a Reddit post.

"His ability to score rapidly in both the Eliminator and the Qualifier showed that his intent remained unchanged, even as the pressure increased. More importantly, his batting seemed to give Rajasthan Royals an added sense of belief every time he walked out to the middle."

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has confirmed that it will undertake a case study on 15-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had a standout Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, winning five individual honours.

The study aims to analyse multiple aspects of high-performance sport, including talent development, mental resilience, discipline and long-term athlete growth.

IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai said Suryavanshi's journey reflects not just sporting excellence but also the broader ecosystem that shapes young talent.

Rai added that the research will bring together experts from sports management, behavioural science and leadership studies to better understand how early success impacts young athletes, particularly in terms of mindset, decision-making and future aspirations.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's story is not merely about exceptional performance in cricket. It is a significant case in human potential, talent development, discipline, mental resilience and the pursuit of sustained excellence. At just 15 years of age, the confidence, skill and composure with which Vaibhav has established himself on the national and international stage demonstrate that extraordinary talent, when supported by the right environment, guidance and opportunities, can produce remarkable outcomes. His journey also highlights that great achievements are rarely the result of individual ability alone," Rai said.

With IANS inputs

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