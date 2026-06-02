Royal Challengers Bengaluru's celebrations after winning the IPL 2026 title show no signs of slowing down. Rajat Patidar and Co carried forward the momentum from their maiden triumph in 2025 and delivered another dominant campaign. After finishing at the top of the points table, RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to successfully defend their title. Since the victory, several videos and photos have surfaced online, featuring Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Rajat Patidar, and other RCB members enjoying the celebrations.

Kohli also shared one such video on his Instagram story, in which he was seen dancing with RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The clip, taken from the team's success bash, showed the duo performing the "Kikli" step on the dance floor.

KOHLI & BHUVI



- The part mode on for IPL victory pic.twitter.com/zEMfKFq5mG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 2, 2026

For context, the "Kikli" is a popular Indian folk dance form from Punjab, where two people hold each other's hands tightly and spin rapidly in a circle. The video of Kohli and Bhuvneshwar performing the move quickly went viral on social media, leaving fans thrilled.

However, this wasn't the first time Kohli's dance moves grabbed attention during the celebrations. He was earlier spotted dancing with his wife, Anushka Sharma, as the couple celebrated RCB's title win.

Kohli's unbeaten 75 was the cornerstone of RCB's second IPL title, and the legend couldn't be more pleased with a dominant effort throughout the season.

"(It is the) stuff you dream of. (I) thought of this moment many times, wanting to hit the winning run," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Later, there was also an indirect mention of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and how he pushed him to alter his game over the course of this season.

Asked about his 25-ball half-century, Kohli showed why he eternally remains a student of the game. "Such is the demand (that) super young players (are) pushing you to up the ante," he said in jest, but the seriousness of his statement wasn't lost on anyone.

(With PTI Inputs)

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