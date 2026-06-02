Talk surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The 15-year-old batting sensation overshadowed almost every other player in IPL 2026, delivering several sensational knocks for Rajasthan Royals. With 776 runs in 16 matches, Sooryavanshi emerged as the tournament's leading run-scorer and collected multiple awards for his blistering performances. As praise and predictions about his future continue to pour in from across the world, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has also joined the bandwagon with a bold statement on the youngster's prospects.

Speaking to Wisden, Modi backed Sooryavanshi to score a double century in T20 cricket. He also claimed that the Bihar-born batter could become a bigger celebrity than any film star.

"I am looking forward to that day (Sooryavanshi's double ton). You will make a 200. I promise you. Don't let money get into your head. You will become the number one superstar on the planet, bigger than any Hollywood and Bollywood star on the planet," said Modi.

Modi further addressed the growing trend of young players favouring franchise and domestic leagues over Test and international cricket, calling it the right move. He cited examples from other sports, such as the NBA in basketball and the Premier League in football, to support his viewpoint.

"Simple as that. 100 per cent it's a good thing. You may hate me but I don't care. But, this is the future. Nobody talks about playing for the United States basketball team. They want to play for the NBA. Nobody talks about playing for England first and not for Manchester City. This is going to be the order of the day. Get real with it," he said.

Meanwhile, former India star Sanjay Manjrekar advised against picking Sooryavanshi in foreign conditions straightaway.

"Vaibhav would be the next in line after the incumbents, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. But I would like to see Vaibhav play in similar batting conditions to those in the IPL, if they pick him for India at all," Manjrekar told Sportstar.

"Would not be a great idea to put him straight into, you know, foreign kind of, on a foreign pitch, like New Zealand, South Africa, we will see. He might go out there and repeat what he has done in the IPL," he added.

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