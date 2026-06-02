How far is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from a senior Team India selection? As far as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia is concerned, the 15-year-old wonderkid is expected to cross that boundary very soon. Sooryavanshi, who emerged as the top-scoring batter in the IPL 2026 season with over 776 runs to his name in 16 matches, has shown his ability to take on some of the finest bowlers in the world. Saikia is confident that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has watched the Rajasthan Royals teenager closely this IPL and will do what is in his "best interest" in the coming assignments.

Even though the Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as the winners of the IPL 2026 season, Sooryavanshi remained the biggest talking point this year. His ability to tackle some of the finest bowlers in the world and his maturity to adapt in high-pressure situations have impressed everyone. Saikia does not think a senior India cap is too far away for the Rajasthan Royals prodigy.

"Vaibhav is a new wonderkid in Indian cricket, and I'm sure he will also take the world by storm in the coming days. All our selectors are part of the IPL tournament; everybody, all the selectors are watching these matches very closely, and in most cases, they are also present at the venue. So, in the upcoming selection meetings for the Indian team's UK trip, I'm sure the selectors will do whatever is necessary and is in his best interest, given the way he has performed," he told the Hindustan Times.

While there are a number of players who have done well and impressed with their skills, Saikia had no qualms about admitting that Sooryavanshi has been "exceptional".

"Many other players performed exceedingly well. But Vaibhav is exceptional, and I am very happy that God is kind-that a new wonderkid has been presented to the Indian cricket scene at this stage, and that he will definitely cross the boundaries very soon," he said.

The BCCI has clearly hinted that it is highly impressed by Sooryavanshi. The onus is now in Agakar and his tema to fast-track him into the Indian team.

BCCI on Workload Management During the IPL

With India's international campaign set to resume on June 6th, Saikia was also asked about the workload management of IPL players. He said that the technical team is monitoring players closely, but he also admitted that players cannot be micromanaged when they are with their respective franchises.

"Our technical personnel, who are in charge of the fitness of the players who are under contract and those who are on the fringe of the Indian team, are well monitored from the outside, but they do not interfere with day-to-day activities. A general regime or general routine is given to them on how they should carry out their fitness programmes. But the thing is, as I have always said, we cannot micromanage fitness during these two months when the franchises are in control of their players," he said.

"But overall, we are monitoring and ensuring that things are taken into consideration, given the two months' rigours of the IPL and how they have to cope. Their programme has been set by our technical personnel well before the IPL starts. Individual players who know they have a chance to represent the country are well aware of what they have to do and what they don't. So all their do's and don'ts and SOPs are well within India's scope, and they are following them. We can only say that much at this stage," the BCCI secretary added.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash