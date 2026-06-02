Virat Kohli is Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bengaluru is Virat Kohli. There can be no two ways about it. RCB is the only IPL franchise that Kohli has played for. From the moment RCB came into existence, its journey became intertwined with Kohli - sometimes in joy, sometimes in despair. But for the last two seasons, it has been ecstasy. After an 18-year wait, RCB and Kohli tasted IPL title success for the first time in 2025. On Sunday, RCB experienced that champions' feeling again, and Virat Kohli played the lead role against the Gujarat Titans in the final.

Kohli, battling cramps and the pressure of a chase, rose to the occasion like he has done so many times in Indian cricket. He stayed unbeaten on 75* after scoring his fastest-ever IPL half-century in just 25 balls and ensured that RCB chased down the 156-run target in only 18 overs.

'You Cannot Be Casual Around Virat Kohli'

Venkatesh Iyer got the chance to witness the magic of Virat Kohli up close this whole season - first in the RCB camp, and then as Kohli's fellow opener in the last few matches, including the final. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Consulting Editor Boria Majumdar, Iyer gave a personal account of what makes Kohli special.

"He does not want to see his team down. That kind of lifts the entire team. If you are sharing the field with Virat, you cannot keep your shoulders down. You cannot just stroll or jog to your positions. You cannot do that because this guy, after achieving so much and being regarded as one of the legends of the game, still shows so much intensity and hunger. Who are you to take it lightly and be casual?" Iyer said.

Kohli's Presence 'Gives Confidence To The Team'

In the final against GT, while chasing the 156-run target, RCB raced to 62/0 in 4.2 overs with Kohli and Iyer (32 off 16 balls) in full flow. Then came the blip. From 62/0, they slipped to 63/2 in 5.1 overs. But Kohli's focus remained intact.

"It's the belief in the skill that he has. Obviously, that comes from years and years of working hard and understanding the game. Whatever situation we want to be in, that person has already seen and understood it," Iyer said.

"We were calm throughout, even after losing a couple of quick wickets, because we knew Virat was there. His presence itself gives confidence to the team. That's what he has earned over the years - to show what presence is, what aura is. If he is on the field, there is already a mental battle the opposition has to play."

'There Is A Method To Everything He Does'

"It's a method. It's not something that just comes naturally to him or to Indian cricket. There is a method to his practice. There is a method to the way he approaches the game - high energy all the time."

Iyer, who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders and was once among the costliest players in IPL history, said Kohli's tactical nuances are something worth learning from. He added that while they do not speak much while batting, he still learns a lot from Kohli.

"Day in and day out, it's inspirational for everyone who is watching and wants to learn something new. It's the little things, the tactical nuances of the game. It's not just about hitting; it's about understanding what the bowlers are going to come up with," he said.

'Be Clear In What You Want To Do'

"Every time I look at him, the only message is: 'Be clear in what you want to do, even if it's defence. If you are clear about what you want to do, that's half the job done.'"

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