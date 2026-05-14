Virat Kohli roared back to form with a record-extending ninth hundred in the Indian Premier League to take Royal Challengers Bengaluru back to the top spot in the points table with a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Kohli (105 not out off 60 balls) pumped his fists after taking a single in the first over for his first run in three matches, and he did not take long to impose himself on the game to produce another masterclass in a run chase. This was Kohli's ninth hundred overall in the IPL as he went past MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma for most matches (279) in the league. His unbeaten ton on Wednesday was also his first hundred since the 2023 edition. He also became the first Indian to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Kohli hit 11 fours and three sixes from the 60 balls he faced and was never unfazed in a tall run chase as RCB replied with 194/4 in 19.1 overs to KKR's 192/4.

"The celebration was not a big one because we know the importance of the points. It is a conscious effort to contribute more to the team. The fact that I did not score runs eats me up because I have been playing well. It bothers you because that has been the goal - to be the best version. Century or no century, the more important thing is to finish the game," Kohli said after the game.

"There is a reason people say pressure is a privilege - it keeps you humble. Good pressure always helps you improve your game. I was nervous, I just wanted to get off the mark. It takes a lot of effort, but it helps your game go up. Those failures are so important because they put you in a place to get back to where you have been and do what has gotten you there."

When asked about breaking records, Kohli said: "I just love batting, even after all this. That is my core feeling. What an honour to be competing at this level and against the very best still. I just give my heart and soul out there because it is going to finish one day. I want to make the most of it and look forward to pressure situations, where I am feeling a bit of heat and then I challenge myself to just go for it. Sport teaches you a lot as a person. You build your character.

"Even after all these years, it is the love for the game. I just love hitting the ball in the middle of the bat. That joy is still there, and it is all God's grace, and I am thankful and grateful."

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