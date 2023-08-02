Team India faced a shocking a six-wicket defeat against in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series. The visitors experimented with their line-up and as a result, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were benched. Team India, which was led by Hardik Pandya in the game, got bundled out for 181 and the hosts then chased down the target in just 36.4 overs. The team management has been facing severe criticism as the three-match series is now levelled at 1-1. However, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja backed the team's decision and stated that it was done to check new combinations, ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup.

"This is the series before Asia Cup and World Cup, where we can experiment, we can try out new combinations. Once we will go to play Asia Cup and World Cup, we won't be able to do experiment anything. It's a good thing that we will get the idea about what is team's balance, strengths and weaknesses," Jadeja told reporters on eve of the third ODI against West Indies.

"We were not disappointed with the loss. We are trying different combinations. We can try different batsmen at different positions. This is the series where we can afford to chop and change. We are not worried about one loss, we are trying to get best out of our players," he added.

Jadeja also stated that the playing condition is the main reason for team's loss in the second ODI and went on to reveal that the management has decided the playing combinations for the Asia Cup.

"Captain and team management knows what combination they are going to play. There is no confusion at all. We didn't lose the match because of the experiments, sometimes the condition also matters. In my opinion, one loss is not going to create any confusion or doubt. We have already decided what is going to be the combination in the Asia Cup," said Jadeja.

The 34-year-old all-rounder also stated that he always looks forward to play each and every game for India but if the team management wants, then he will happily sit out and give his place to a youngster.

"I want to play all the game. The more I will play the better I will become but team's requirement is something else. But if team will ask me to sit out, I will do it. Young players also need that international experience, they also need a game time," he said.

The third and final ODI match between India and West Indies will be played on Tuesday in Trinidad.