IND vs WI, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: It will be interesting to see whether Team India will include their skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli in the third ODI against West Indies or will Hardik Pandya continue to lead the visitors. India will be taking on West Indies in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. After India faced a shocking six-wicket defeat in the second match, the series got levelled at 1-1. Earlier, Shai Hope led with an unbeaten 63 as West Indies defeated India by six wickets in the second ODI in Barbados on Saturday. Chasing 182, the hosts were 91 for 4 at one point but Hope helped the side win the game from there. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd ODI match between India and West Indies from Trinidad: