India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Return Or More Experiments?
IND vs WI Live Updates: India will be taking on West Indies in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live: India look to bounce back© AFP
IND vs WI, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: It will be interesting to see whether Team India will include their skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli in the third ODI against West Indies or will Hardik Pandya continue to lead the visitors. India will be taking on West Indies in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. After India faced a shocking six-wicket defeat in the second match, the series got levelled at 1-1. Earlier, Shai Hope led with an unbeaten 63 as West Indies defeated India by six wickets in the second ODI in Barbados on Saturday. Chasing 182, the hosts were 91 for 4 at one point but Hope helped the side win the game from there. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd ODI match between India and West Indies from Trinidad:
- 17:50 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Preparation for the mega eventsAs head coach Rahul Dravid pointed after the six-wicket loss on Saturday, India are looking at the bigger picture ahead of next month's Asia Cup and the upcoming World Cup will have another game to see the kind of impact the younger players can make in a must-win match.
- 17:49 (IST)IND vs WI Live: The absence of Rohit and ViratIndia, who have not lost an ODI series to West Indies since 2006, face a rare series defeat after their move to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli backfired in the second game in Barbados.
- 17:48 (IST)IND vs WI Live: India aim to bounce backIndia will be hoping the experiment of trying out Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle-order works when they take on the West Indies in the ODI series decider.
- 17:31 (IST)IND vs WI Live: West Indies' dominant winAfter facing a defeat in the series opener, West Indies bounced back in style in the second ODI and registered a brilliant six-wicket victory over India. Skipper Shai Hope played an unbeaten knock of 63 as West Indies clinched a comfortable win in the chase of 182.
- 17:26 (IST)IND vs WI Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI match between India and West Indies, straight from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
