IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Highlights: Shai Hope led with an unbeaten 63 as West Indies defeated India by six wickets in the second ODI in Barbados on Saturday. Chasing 182, the hosts were 91 for 4 at one point but Hope helped the side win the game from there. Shardul Thakur took three wickets and Kuldeep Yadav picked one but failed to stop West Indies from a series-levelling win. Earlier, Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie picked three wickets apiece as West Indies bundled India out for 181 runs. Ishan Kishan scored 55 while Shubman Gill hit 34. West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and opted to bowl against Hardik Pandya-led India.(Scorecard)

Here are the Highlights of the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies from Bridgetown: