India vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd ODI: Shai Hope Guides West Indies To Series-Levelling Win Over India
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Highlights: Shai Hope led with an unbeaten 63 as West Indies defeated India by six wickets in the second ODI in Barbados on Saturday.
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Highlights: Windies chased down 182 runs in 36.4 overs against India.© AFP
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Highlights: Shai Hope led with an unbeaten 63 as West Indies defeated India by six wickets in the second ODI in Barbados on Saturday. Chasing 182, the hosts were 91 for 4 at one point but Hope helped the side win the game from there. Shardul Thakur took three wickets and Kuldeep Yadav picked one but failed to stop West Indies from a series-levelling win. Earlier, Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie picked three wickets apiece as West Indies bundled India out for 181 runs. Ishan Kishan scored 55 while Shubman Gill hit 34. West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and opted to bowl against Hardik Pandya-led India.(Scorecard)
Here are the Highlights of the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies from Bridgetown:
2nd ODI, India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Jul 29, 2023
Match Ended
WI
182/4 (36.4)
IND
181/10 (40.5)
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
West Indies beat India by 6 wickets
- 02:37 (IST)IND vs WI Live: West Indies win!!!Another four from Keacy Carty and there is the victory for West Indies. They have won this game by 6 wickets and level the three-match series 1-1 with the final game to go.WI 182/4 (36.4)
- 02:31 (IST)IND vs WI Live: FOUR!A smart shot from Carty for four and West Indies are now only one boundary away from win.WI 178/4 (36.3)
- 02:27 (IST)IND vs WI Live: SIX!35.3 - A short ball from Shardul Thakur and Shai Hope has muscled it away for a six. It was a superbly timed pull shot that went over the backward square leg for half a dozen. West Indies need 10 more runs to win the game and level the three-match series.
- 02:19 (IST)IND vs WI Live: FOUR!33.5 - Poor ball as Shardul Thakur sprayed a fuller delivery down the leg side. Keacy Carty glanced the ball away for a four.WI 159/4 (34)
- 02:13 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Fifty for Shai Hope!32.2 - A couple and that is the 24th ODI half-century for Shai Hope. What a knock this is from the West Indies skipper! He gets there in 70 balls. He has kept the Indian bowlers at bay with his matured and gritty knock.
- 01:58 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Poor review from India!A bouncer from Shardul Thakur saw Shai Hope missing his pull shot. The Indian players appealed loudly but umpire gave it not out. India went upstairs and replays revealed that there was no edge. India lost one of their reviews.WI 137/4 (30)
- 01:53 (IST)IND vs WI Live: India need wickets!West Indies need only 47 more to win off the remaining 21 overs. Needless to say that India need wickets and they need that really quick or this match will soon be over for them. Shai Hope is close to his fifty while Keacy Carty is providing him a good support from the other end.WI 135/4 (29)
- 01:40 (IST)IND vs WI Live: West Indies inch closer to win!West Indies need 60 more runs to win the game with six wickets in hand. This seems like a cakewalk unless they themselves try to complicate things.WI 122/4 (26)
- 01:29 (IST)IND vs WI Live: FOUR!23.1 - A short ball from Umran Malik on the hips of Shai Hope and the batter glances it away for a four towards the fine leg fence.
- 01:23 (IST)IND vs WI Live: 100 up for West Indies!A single from Shai Hope on the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja and that sees West Indies racing to 100 runs. They need 82 more to win from here.WI 100/4 (21.2)
- 01:10 (IST)IND vs WI Live: OUT!Kuldeep Yadav has bowled Shimron Hetmyer. It seemed that the Windies southpaw failed to read the ball from the hand of Kuldeep as it crashed onto his stumps. India are still alive in this game as West Indies are 91/4 in 17 overs.
- 01:02 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Ravindra Jadeja brought into attack!No success for Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya has brought in Ravindra Jadeja to bowl the 16th over.WI 84/3 (15)
- 00:52 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Tough chance!Shai Hope played a Kuldeep Yadav delivery from the backfoot and the ball hit Suryakumar Yadav on his right hand at short leg. It was an extremely tough chance.WI 76/3 (13.2)
- 00:48 (IST)IND vs WI Live: WICKET!Shardul Thakur takes his third wicket, removes Alick Athanaze. The southpaw edges the ball while trying to play a pull shot and Ishan Kishan takes the catch behind the stumps. West Indies 72/3 in 12.2 overs vs India (181)
- 00:35 (IST)IND vs WI Live: SIX!That's a superb pickup shot from Windies skipper Shai Hope. It was a pull shot and the ball went over the backward square leg fence for a six. The following ball was a dot delivery from Umran Malik.WI 64/2 (10)
- 00:32 (IST)IND vs WI Live: OUT!Shardul Thakur strikes again! He has removed Brandon King. The right-handed batter was struck on the front pad and umpire had given it out. He took a review only to see it getting wasted. West Indies 54/2 in 8.4 overs vs India (181)
- 00:25 (IST)IND vs WI Live: WICKET!Shardul Thakur has dismissed Kyle Mayers for the latter's individual score of 36. West Indies 53/1 in 8.2 overs against India (182)
- 00:21 (IST)IND vs WI Live: SIX!8.1 - Another no-look shot from Kyle Mayers for a six. This is outrageous batting from the Windies opener.
- 00:18 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Brandon King accelerates!Some width outside off stump and Brandon King has slashed it way for a four. He follows it with another four and this one is much better.WI 46/0 (7.4)
- 00:15 (IST)IND vs WI Live: FOUR!Hardik Pandya bowled the first five balls really well before Kyle Mayers hit a four on the final delivery of the over.WI 38/0 (7)
- 00:06 (IST)IND vs WI Live: SIX!4.5 - A superb pickup shot from Kyle Mayers and the ball goes over the fence for a six. This is some great batting from the Windies southpaw.WI 30/0 (5)
- 23:51 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Strong start for West Indies!West Indies are off to a strong start in chase of 182 runs against India. Kyle Mayers has come out all guns blazing.WI 18/0 (1.4)
- 23:18 (IST)IND vs WI Live: India all out for 181!Mukesh Kumar has been dismissed by Motie and that's the end of India's innings. What a disappointing show from the side with the bat as the were 90 for none at one point and lost 10 wickets for the next 91 runs.IND 181 (40.5)
- 23:05 (IST)IND vs WI Live: WICKET!Alzarri Joseph strikes again! He has got the wicket of Umran Malik post resumption. India 167/9 in 37.4 overs vs West Indies.
- 22:53 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Rain stops!Here is a good news! It has stopped raining and the covers are being taken off. We shall have the resumption soon. Stay connected!
- 22:45 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Rain stops play!New batter Umran Malik played only one ball before rain interrupted the play. The players had to run back to their dressing rooms as the rain is heavy.
- 22:45 (IST)IND vs WI Live: WICKET!Alzarri Joseph gets Shardul Thakur out LBW. Umpire had raised his finger on the appeal, but Shardul decided to go upstairs. Even a review can't save the batter as the ball was crashing onto the stumps. India 167/8 in 37.2 overs vs West Indies.
- 22:32 (IST)IND vs WI Live: FOUR!35.4 - Asuperb lofted drive from Shardul Thakur for a four. It was bowled fuller and wider from Romario Shepherd and Thaur slammed it away for the boundary. India need Shardul to play a crucial knock here.IND 164/7 (36)
- 22:20 (IST)IND vs WI Live: OUT!Suryakumar Yadav has been removed by Gudakesh Motie on his individual score of 24 off 25 balls. Surya had played well in this innings but eventually fell after handing a catch to backward point. The Indian batting line-up is failing miserably after a solid start from Kishan and Gill. India 148/7 in 32.1 overs vs West Indies.
- 22:14 (IST)IND vs WI Live: WICKET!Romario Shepherd strikes again! India in trouble after losing Ravindra Jadeja. It was a slower short ball from Shepherd. Jadeja got a leading edge on it as the ball flew high in the air before it settled into the hands of Cariah at fine leg. India 146/6 in 31.3 overs vs West Indies.
- 22:05 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Good batting from Suryakumar!A short ball from Romario Shepherd and Suryakumar Yadav has pulled it away for a four. This is sensible batting from Suryakumar, whose intent in ODI cricket has been questioned. A dot ball is followed by the boundary.IND 141/5 (30)
- 21:54 (IST)IND vs WI Live: FOUR!27.1 - Suryakumar Yadav walked across the stumps and hit the Jayden Seales delivery for a four towards the wide of fine leg. This boundary comes at a right time for India as they went a bit slow in the past two overs.IND 132/5 (28)
- 21:52 (IST)IND vs WI Live: 5 runs in last 2 overs!Jayden Seales gave away two runs before Yannic Cariah conceded three runs in the following over.IND 127/5 (27)
- 21:43 (IST)IND vs WI Live: FOUR!A fuller ball well outside off stump from Yannic Cariah and Suryakumar Yadav drove it away for a four. It went square of the wicket.IND 122/5 (25)
- 21:41 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Match resumes!Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja aim to fight back for five-down India.
- 21:37 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Match to resume at 9:40 PMThe time for the resumption of the match is 9:40 PM IST. The Indian batters and West Indies players are waiting near the fence as there is no rain.
- 21:29 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Rain stops!Here is some good news, guys! It has stopped raining and the covers have been taken off. We shall have the resumption very soon, it seems.
- 21:22 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Rain continues!There is no relief from rain yet as it continues to drizzle at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.
- 21:00 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Rain stops play!The heavens opened up after the wicket of Sanju Samson and all the players had to run back to the dugout. We have a stoppage in play. The covers have been put on but it seems we shall get a resumption soon.
- 20:58 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Back-to-back wickets for West Indies!Jayden Seales removed Hardik Pandya on the last ball of 24th over while Yannic Cariah dismissed Sanju Samson on the following delivery. India 113/5 in 24.1 overs vs West Indies
