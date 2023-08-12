India will be taking on West Indies in the fourth T20I match of the five-match series on Saturday at Lauderhill, Florida. The visitors registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the third T20I as they chased down the target of 160 in just 17.5 overs. Currently, India trail 1-2 in the five-match series and will look the scores in the fourth match. India will hope that batsmen will helm their march towards a series-levelling victory over the West Indies with another impact effort.

When will the India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match will be played on Saturday, August 12.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match?

The India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match will be broadcast on the Doordarshan Sports channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match?

The India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match will be streamed live on Fan Code app and website and also available on JioCinema app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)