Rain played a spoilsport on Monday as the entire Day 5 of the second Test between India and West Indies got washed out. As a result, the second Test ended in a draw and the Rohit Sharma-led side clinched the two-match series 1-0. Team India had an upper hand over the hosts in the entire game as the Caribbean side needed 289 runs on Day 5 with eight wickets in hand. However, the weather prevailed over India's hopes as the day concluded without a single ball being bowled.

After the match ended, India skipper Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and expressed disappointment over the draw. "Mumbai ya Trinidad," wrote Rohit while comparing the weather of the host city to his hometown.

Mumbai ya Trinidad pic.twitter.com/jOPINPXW4a — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 25, 2023

Eyeing a clean sweep after their victory inside three days in Dominica, India called the shots here too and set the hosts an imposing target of 365. But the match ended in a draw after the fifth and final day's play was washed out.

Having taken two wickets to leave the beleaguered West Indies trailing by 289 runs by the end of the fourth day's play, the Indians would have certainly fancied their chances of emerging victorious and grabbing a full 24 points in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

Speaking to the host broadcasters after the match, Rohit said, "Every win is different. Playing in WI has its own challenge. Happy with the way things went. We gave it a good shot, unfortunately we couldn't get any play today. We actually went out with a positive intent yesterday. Rain had its final say. We were quite confident. You know how difficult it is batting last."

"We always wanted that kind of score where we wanted the opposition to go for it. There wasn't much on the surface. No play today, unfortunate for us," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)