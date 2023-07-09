Team India's tour of West Indies is set to kick off next week with the first Test in Dominica from Wednesday, July 12. The visitors will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against the hosts. Just like any of their previous tours of the Caribbean islands, star batter Virat Kohli feels Chris Gayle will invite everyone to his house in Jamaica, where the players will go and chill out with the fun loving former West Indies captain.

"Well Chris, I have hung out with him for so many years. I am sure that when we are in Jamaica, we will definitely go and meet Chris. He always invites the team home to have a good time and just chill out," Kohli said during an interaction on 'Follow the Blues' on Star Sports.

Kohli said that everyone in the team likes Gayle, who is known for his humble nature and hospitality.

"So I am sure he is going to do the same again if he is in town. Everyone loves him. We went last time as well to his place, we had a great time and he is such a humble guy. Definitely, if he is free and he is in town, sure we are going to catch up with him," he added.

On being asked to recall his best knock in West Indies, Kohli remembered his maiden double hundred in 2016 in Antigua.

"My favorite memory obviously is Antigua. I got my first-ever double hundred in Test cricket in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards. That for me was a very, very special moment and then he met me in the evening as well and congratulated me. It can't get any better than that," he recalled.