There's no messing with Virat Kohli. The Indian cricket icon isn't someone who takes taunts and barbs lightly from the opposition. On the tour of West Indies, Kohli didn't just decimate the hosts' bowlers with his exquisite boundary-hitting technique but also frustrated them by running quick doubles between the wickets. In what seemed like an effort from a Windies player to unnerve him, Kohli's alpha avatar peaked as he responded saying, "I have been stealing doubles since 2012". The comments were caught on stump-mic.

It isn't yet clear what triggered such a response from Kohli who is regarded as one of the finest runners between the wickets. Here's the video:

Virat Kohli : Stealing doubles since 2012pic.twitter.com/VRqcUbs9iy — flick (@133notout) July 20, 2023

As for the match, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja combined in an unbroken century partnership for India to regain the ascendancy over West Indies at 288 for four at stumps on Thursday, the opening day of the second and final Test.

After being put in to bat at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, India started strongly before faltering in the afternoon session.

After tea, Kohli played with the exaggerated caution of a man keen to leave a significant mark on the 500th international match. His unbeaten 87 (161 balls, eight fours) with the support of Jadeja (36 not out) put India back in command.

Their stand of 106 frustrated the Caribbean team in a long final session with captain Kraigg Brathwaite resorting to his own loopy off-breaks in search of a breakthrough.

Advertisement

This is the 100th Test match between the West Indies and India since the first was played in Delhi in November, 1948 at the start of the Caribbean side's historic inaugural tour to the sub-continent.

Despite being winless against their opponents for more than 21 years, the West Indies still lead India 30-23 in Test victories across the 99 matches.

With AFP inputs