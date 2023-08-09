India skipper for the T20I series against West Indies, Hardik Pandya has been subjected to plenty of criticism over the last few days, pertaining to the team's poor performances in the first two matches of the series. However, Hardik found himself in the line of fire for a different reason after the 3rd T20I, which India won convincingly. With the Indian team chasing a target of 160 runs, Hardik hit a six on what turned out to be the last ball of the match to finish the chase, despite the fact that the non-striker Tilak Varma needed only 1 run to complete his half-century.

On the 5th ball of the 18th over, Hardik hit a maximum on the bowling of Rovman Powell, taking India across the line. But, in the process, Varma remained not-out on 49. Here's the video:

The act by Hardik has been branded 'selfish' by fans on Twitter who didn't shy away from criticising the veteran cricketer. Here are some reactions:

Hardik Pandya is the most selfish cricketer till date.



Could've given a single to let that young lad Tilak get his fifty but nah he wants to be a finisher and show off pic.twitter.com/zWJhhNQHid — leisha (@katyxkohli17) August 8, 2023

Never seen a SELFISH Player like Hardik Pandya, Tilak was batting at 49 in hisa third game & Hardik finished the match with the six,this is how the LEADER should be?



Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/CoTJTSU6fy — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) August 8, 2023

#HardikPandya bhai Tilak Verma ko half century to banane deta pic.twitter.com/ta6FAqrzpF — Acash (@ACASH39) August 8, 2023

Varma, who made his T20I debut in the series, has been one of the most consistent batters in the team. In his last three matches, Varma scored 39, 51 and 49* respectively, emerging as a true pillar in a young team despite his age.

As for the match, Suryakumar Yadav did what he does best as he took West Indies bowlers to cleaners, scoring 83 runs off just 44 balls with the help of 10 fours and 4 sixes. Surya was duly lauded by skipper Hardik in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"As Surya mentioned, they (SKY and Tilak) play together and spend time together, good to have someone like SKY in the team and when he takes responsibility it sends a message to the others," Hardik said after the match.

India now trail the 5-match T20I series against West Indies 1-2.