Hardik Pandya's dismissal during the first ODI encounter between India and West Indies in Barbados has resulted in a massive debate on social media. Ishan Kishan slammed the ball straight towards the bowler Yannic Cariah but he was not able to complete the catch. However, the ball bounced out of his hands and crashed directly into the stumps with Pandya out of his crease on the non-striker's end. While the replays clearly showed that Pandya's bat was in the air when the bails were dislodged, fans on social media believed that he should have been given not out according to the new rules. The users pointed out that the bat was grounded and it bounced when he tried to return to the crease. No such observation was made by the third umpire who gave the decision in West Indies' favour.

Left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja masterminded the rout of an abject West Indies team as India romped to a five-wicket victory with more than 27 overs to spare in the opening One-Day International of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya should not have been given out basis new run out rules. His bat was grounded in crease before going in air#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/tqgEkC9xQL — Slayer (@pervy_slayer_) July 27, 2023

Beaten 1-0 in the preceding two-Test series, the home team were brushed aside for just 114 off 23 overs after being put in as they appeared completely at sea in trying to cope especially with variations offered by Yadav's wrist-spin.

India were always on course for the modest target thanks to Ishan Kishan's belligerent 52, although the loss of three wickets near the end of the chase took some of the gloss off the win.

In what was clearly a bit of an audition for younger batting aspirants ahead of the World Cup, champion batsman Virat Kohli did not feature while captain Rohit Sharma only appeared at the fall of the fifth wicket.

(With AFP inputs)