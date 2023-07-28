India stars Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav became the first pair of Indian left-arm spinners to take seven wickets or more in an ODI encounter. The duo achieved the feat during India's five-wicket win over West Indies in Barbados on Thursday. Kuldeep was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4/6 in just three overs while Jadeja took three wickets for 37 runs. "I thought it will be a seaming paradise, we are happy we got 7 wickets from our side. It was spinning a bit, and there was bounce as well. It's always good to have competition, we just try to work together," Kuldeep said after the match.

Kuldeep and Jadeja masterminded the rout of an abject West Indies team as India romped to a five-wicket victory with more than 27 overs to spare.

Beaten 1-0 in the preceding two-Test series, the home team were brushed aside for just 114 off 23 overs after being put in as they appeared completely at sea in trying to cope especially with variations offered by Yadav's wrist-spin.

India were always on course for the modest target thanks to Ishan Kishan's belligerent 52, although the loss of three wickets near the end of the chase took some of the gloss off the win.

In what was clearly a bit of an audition for younger batting aspirants ahead of the World Cup, champion batsman Virat Kohli did not feature while captain Rohit Sharma only appeared at the fall of the fifth wicket.

