Formed India captain Sourav Ganguly has questioned star batter Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's exclusion from the squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. While Rohit and Kohli headline India's Test and ODI squads, the veteran batters have been left out for the T20Is, with the selectors offering no clarification behind the decision. Both have not played a T20I since the World Cup semi-final defeat to England last year. Ganguly was of the opinion that both Rohit and Kohli can still contribute to the team in the shortest format.

"Pick your best players, it doesn't matter who they are. In my opinion, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still have a place in T20I cricket and I cannot see why a Kohli or a Rohit cannot play T20I cricket. Kohli was in great form in the IPL, and both have place in T20 cricket, if you ask me," Ganguly told RevSportz in an interview.

Apart from Rohit and Kohli, IPL stars Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jitesh Sharma also failed to find a place in the T20I squad.

Speaking on their exclusion, Ganguly urged the youngsters to keep performing, adding that their time will come eventually.

"They just have to keep playing. They will have to keep performing in whatever chances they get. It happens all the time. Only 15 can be picked in the squad, and 11 can play. So, somebody has to miss out. I am pretty sure their time will come," he added.

India's tour of West Indies starts next week with the first Test in Barbados from Wednesday, July 12.