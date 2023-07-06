Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has questioned the exclusion of star batter Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from India's T20 squad for the tour of West Indies. The BCCI announced on Wednesday that Hardik Pandya will lead India during the five-match T20I series in West Indies, with Suryakumar Yadav deputising him. However, the biggest talking point was the exclusion of Rinku Singh, who enjoyed a brilliant season with the bat in the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

Veterans Rohit and Kohli headline the Test and ODI squads, but have been rested for T20Is with an eye on this year's World Cup this year on home soil.

However, Akmal feels both Rohit and Kohli are prove match match-winners and their presence alone is a daunting prospect for any opposition.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's presence often puts pressure on the opposition teams. I don't think India can make a team for an ICC event without them. They are proven players and all-time greats. Virat Kohli is in a different league altogether. Every kid follows him," Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Akmal added that sidelining both Kohli and Rohit will create issues within the team.

"He has established himself as a world-class player with his passion and performance. It will create a problem if they are suddenly sidelined. Rohit Sharma is also a very big player and has scored many hundreds in T20 cricket. They are a must in a big tournament. Yes, it is okay if you don't give them the captaincy, but they should surely be in the squad," he added.

Both Rohit and Kohli have not played a T20I since the defeat to England in the World Cup semi-final last year in Australia.

Notably, Rohit and Kohli had a contrasting season with the bat in the IPL.

While the India captain mustered 332 runs at an average of 20.75, the former skipper finished the campaign with 639 runs