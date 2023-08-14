Shubman Gill doesn't just love to score runs but also likes to enjoy himself on cricketing tours. The opening batter is often seen breaking into impromptu dance moves on the field and engaging in banter with his teammates. Up against West Indies, with the final two matches of the series taking place in the United States of America, Gill doesn't just have runs on his mind but also 'shopping'. In a chat with Arshdeep Singh after India's victory over West Indies in the 4th T20I on Saturday, Gill confessed to his teammate Arshdeep that he doesn't want to miss out on shopping having come to the USA.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of an interaction between Gill, who scored 77 and Arshdeep Singh, who took three wickets and played a crucial role in India's win.

"In the first three matches, I could not score even 10 runs. Now, I had finally got a nice wicket to bat on and wanted to capitalise on it. Once I was able to get a good start, it was about doing well in the powerplay and initial stages and deciding the result of the match then and there," said Gill in the video.

Gill has battled an inconsistent run of form in T20Is. He has scored 295 runs in three matches at an average of 32.77, but it has been boosted by scores of 126*, 77 and 46 in three innings.

On his lean patch, Gill commented, "You try to identify your mistakes. In my first three matches here, I was not making any. But I just could not convert my starts into something bigger. T20Is are a format where you look for runs and play nice shots, but sometimes, it goes into the hands of fielders. At this time, you should think about the template that helped you score runs and go back to it."

On a concluding note, Gill said that shopping and art are important to him when he visits a new place.

Advertisement

"There is a history of everything, of a place. If you do not shop in the US, what is the use of coming? Hopefully, we win the next match and the series too," signed off Gill.

The opening batter also said that he felt nice coming here in Florida, for the first time ever and enjoyed the fan support.

With ANI inputs