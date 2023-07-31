Team India's hopes of sealing the fate of the 3-match ODI series against West Indies early were ruined after the hosts secured an unlikely win on Saturday. The Indian team, with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rested for the game, West Indies put in a solid performance to chase down the target of 182 runs. As West Indies sealed the win, a fan's tweet went viral, even catching the attention of the hosts' board. West Indies decided to share the tweet, with an epic reaction.

The fan shared a picture which read: "Free Rum When West Indies Win". As the fan shared the tweet, West Indies quoted the tweet and said: "Brin the rum and come."

Bring the rum and come. https://t.co/taZfJvr9cv — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 29, 2023

As for the match, Indian bowlers failed to defend a low target of 182 as West Indies Captain Shai Hope's 50 provided a 6-wicket victory to the Caribbeans in the second ODI of the three-match series in Barbados on Sunday.

With this win, the West Indies levelled the series at 1-1.

Hope led from the front with 63* off 80 balls, with the support of Keacy Carty, who scored 48* off 65 balls.

Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets, conceding 42 runs. Apart from him, Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket.

Chasing a low total of 182 runs, the West Indies openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers gave a solid start as they added 50 runs to the board in 8.1 overs.

Shardul Thakur brought India back to the game after his exceptional ninth over, in which he took two wickets. He cleared up Kyle Mayers at 36 with his back-of-the-length ball. Then, in the same over, Thakur dismissed Brandon King at 15 with his unplayable full-length ball.

Thakur again got a breakthrough, this time with Alick Athanaze (6) dismissed after a failed pull shot caught by Ishan Kishan.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was the 'Player of the Match' in the previous match, took his first wicket as he dismissed Shimron Hetmyer (9) with his googly.

West Indies finished off the chase in 36.4 overs.

