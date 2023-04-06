Kuldeep Yadav last played for the Indian cricket team against Australia in an ODI in March. After four months when he put on the India jersey again, there were no signs of any rust. In fact, he was devastating, to say the least. In just three overs, he took four wickets as West Indies folded at 114 in 23 overs. His four-wicket haul and Ravindra Jadeja's three-wicket haul formed the bedrock of India's convincing win against West Indies in the first match of the three-ODI series. Kuldeep's victims included West Indies captain Shai Hope, who was also the top-scorer with an innings of 43, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah and Jayden Seales.

Watch: 4/6 in Just 3 Overs! Kuldeep Yadav Is Devastation Personified vs WI

If you blinked, odds are you missed one of #KuldeepYadav's wickets from his spell of 4/6 in just 3 overs



— JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 27, 2023

Brought on as the sixth bowler, Yadav triggered the capitulation which saw the last seven wickets cascading for 26 runs, finishing with the outstanding figures of four for six off three overs. "I've been working on my rhythm over the last two years. My rhythm wasn't very well last year but now it's coming out very well," said man-of-the-match Yadav.

"With the spin and drift it's very difficult for the batters to read, especially now with an increase in pace." Jadeja claimed three for 37 to perfectly complement the work of Yadav after seamers Hardik Pandya, debutant Mukesh Kumar and Shardul Thakur had done the early damage with a wicket apiece.

Only captain Shai Hope, who was ninth out for a top score of 43, seemed capable of coping with the varied Indian attack as the West Indies folded for their second-lowest ODI total against India and joint-third lowest ODI total at home.

India are counting down to the hosting of the World Cup in just over two months' time while this latest West Indies batting display will only deepen the gloom in the Caribbean after the team failed to advance to the World Cup following a disastrous qualifying campaign in Zimbabwe in June.

With AFP inputs