Rohit Sharma-led India will take on West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series on Monday. The visitors will look to gain a 2-0 lead in the series after having one the first T20I by 68 runs at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. In the first game, Team India displayed an all-round performance to brush aside the challenge of West Indies. It would be interesting to see whether the visitors make any changes to their playing XI or not. In the first T20I, the likes of Rohit, Dinesh Karthik and Arshdeep Singh were at their best.

When will the India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match will be played on Monday, August 1.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match will start at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match will be broadcasted on DD Sports.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match?

Promoted

The India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match will be streamed on FanCode.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)