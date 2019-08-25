Ajinkya Rahane hit back-to-back half centuries while skipper Virat Kohli too made a well-made fifty as India took control of the first Test against the West Indies in Antigua on Saturday. After a career-defining 81 in the first innings, Rahane remained unbeaten on 53 while Kohli was batting on 51 as India reached 185 for three at stumps on the third day of the match. The visitors now enjoy an overall lead of 260 runs with seven wickets in hand and two full days play remaining. Dropped on 17 by John Campbell off Kemar Roach's bowling, Rahane made full use of the life to register the 18th half-century of his career. Rahane and Kohli shared an unbeaten 104 runs off 41.4 overs for the fourth wicket to take India to a comfortable position in the match. (LIVE SCORECARD)