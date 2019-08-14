 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

West Indies vs India, Live Score 3rd ODI: India Aim For Another Series Win Against West Indies

Updated:14 August 2019 17:53 IST

West Indies vs India 3rd ODI: A win will ensure India's dominance over the West Indies in the limited-overs cricket on the tour.

WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score: India head into the final match with an unassailable lead. © AFP

Shikhar Dhawan's lacklustre knocks on the West Indies tour has put him under scrutiny as India look to clinch the One-Day International (ODI) series against hosts West Indies in the final match in Trinidad. A win will ensure India's dominance over the West Indies in limited-overs, having already whitewashed the T20I champions in the shortest format. However, all eyes will be on opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has managed to score in double figures only once in four matches (T20Is and ODIs) against the West Indies in the ongoing tour. Troubled by in-coming deliveries, Dhawan has twice lost his wicket to pacer Sheldon Cottrell. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Match Score Updates Between West Indies vs India 3rd ODI, straight from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

  • 17:53 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Spin twins’ day out at Maracas beach!

    India's spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal had some fun when they visited Maracas beach in Port of Spain.
  • 17:49 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    India eye series win!

    India, after taking  a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, will eye to seal the series against the West Indies in Port of Spain.
  • 17:47 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good evening! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of West Indies vs India 3rd ODI.
    Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI
