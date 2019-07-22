India A Win Fifth Unofficial ODI Against West Indies A, Wrap Up Series 4-1

India A defeated West Indies A by eight wickets on Sunday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground to win the five-match unofficial ODI series 4-1. Chasing 237, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill provided a brilliant start to the team as they stitched together a partnership of 110 runs in just 11.3 overs, but the Windies outfit broke the stand with Keemo Paul dismissed Shubman Gill for 69. Shreyas Iyer came out to bat next and he along with Gaikwad put up a 112-run stand, which saw both Iyer and Gaikwad bringing up their half-centuries. Gaikwad (99) was dismissed by Rahkeem Cornwall, but Iyer and skipper Manish Pandey ensured India A overhauled the target with eight wickets and 17 overs to spare.

Iyer and Pandey remained unbeaten on 61 and 7, respectively.

Earlier, India A bowlers displayed a spirited performance to restrict West Indies A to 236 runs after being asked to bowl.

West Indies A had a good opening partnership with Sunil Ambris and Kjorn Ottley putting up a 77-run stand. However, Ottley's stay at the crease was ended by fast bowler Navdeep Saini. While Ottley scored 21 runs, Ambris played a fine knock of 61.

After the dismissal of the openers, West Indies batsmen failed to maintain the tempo as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and at one stage were reduced to 124 for seven.

Shane Rutherford came to his team's rescue, scoring a brisk 65 to take West Indies A past the 200-run mark.

Khary Pierre smashed a 24-ball 35 to take his team to a fighting total of 236 in 50 overs.

Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Rahul Chahar took two wickets each for India A.

Brief Scores: India A 237/2 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 99, Shubman Gill 69; Keemo Paul 1-37) defeat West Indies A 236/10 (Shane Rutherford 65, Sunil Ambris 61; Navdeep Saini 2-31) by eight wickets.