India vs West Indies: Shot Selection Not Up To The Mark, Says Virat Kohli

After India failed to chase down West Indies' paltry total of 189 in the fourth ODI on Sunday, India captain Virat Kohli blamed his batsmen's shot selection for the shock 11-run loss. India leads 2-1 in the series and the fifth and final ODI at Kingston on Thursday will be crucial for the visitors to claim a series win. "Our shot selection wasn't up to the mark. We lost crucial wickets at crucial stages. You have got to keep up the momentum through the game," said Kohli after the match.

"Credit to the West Indies bowlers. They created those dot balls that induced those mistakes. It felt a bit two-paced. Apart from that I don't think there was anything else in the pitch," Kohli added.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 54 off 114 balls, the second slowest half-century overall by an Indian in ODI history. He was dismissed in the dying stages of the match with the visitors needing 14 to win in the last over. Ajinkya Rahane (60) top-scored for India but apart from him and Dhoni, there was no real resistance from the middle-order that saw the visitors falling 11 short of their target.

Kohli, however, was full of praise for his bowlers for restricting the hosts to 189.

"We bowled really well to restrict them to 189. The bowlers were on the mark, and the fielders as well. With the bat we faltered and that can happen in this game. We just have to put this behind us and come back fresh for the next game," said Kohli.

West Indies captain Jason Holder was extremely pleased with the much-needed win. "It took a big effort. Credit must go to all the bowlers. I thought the fielding was very supportive. We knew we could beat India. Just needed some application. Throughout the series we have spoken about taking new-ball wickets," said Holder.

"India's top order has been doing well. It's all about getting Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat as soon as possible. I want to make a special mention of Kesrick Williams -- showed a lot of maturity in his second game, showed a lot of heart as well," the West Indies captain added.

