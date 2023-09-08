World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka fought back after being one set down to American beat Madison Keys in the women's singles semi-final. In the process, Sabalenka, the soon-to-be World No. 1, booked a date with Coco Gauff in the final. Sabalenka had dramatically lost the first set 0-6 but produced an incredible fightback to beat Keys 7-6, 7-6 in the following two sets. Keys served for the match in the second set but incoming world number one Sabalenka overhauled the 2017 runner-up to win reach her second Grand Slam final.

Earlier, American teenager Coco Gauff shrugged off a 49-minute stoppage caused by climate protesters to power into the US Open final on Thursday with a straight sets defeat of Karolina Muchova.

The 19-year-old from Florida advanced to her first final at Flushing Meadows after winning 6-4, 7-5 in a semi-final that took nearly three hours to complete due to disruption by protesters.

More to follow...

