UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off on June 15, as hosts Germany face Scotland in the tournament opener. A major international tournament returns to Germany for the first time since the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Italy enter as defending champions, but they'll have an uphill task to even make it out of the groups, with Spain, Croatia and Albania alongside them in Group B. Germany talisman Toni Kroos has come out of retirement to have one last crack, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric may also be playing their final Euros. The format stays the same; top two teams qualify from the six groups, with the four best third-placed teams also making the Round of 16.

The Final will take place in the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 15.

What are the UEFA Euro 2024 Groups?

Group A: Germany, Hungary, Switzerland, Scotland

Group B: Italy, Spain, Croatia, Albania

Group C: England, Denmark, Serbia, Slovenia

Group D: France, Netherlands, Austria, Poland

Group E: Belgium, Ukraine, Romania, Slovakia

Group F: Portugal, Turkey, Czech Republic, Georgia

What is the format of UEFA Euro 2024?

Much like the 2016 and 2020 editions, UEFA Euro 2024 will have six groups (A to F) with four teams each. The top two from each group qualify to the Round of 16, while the four best third-placed teams also make it through to the knockout stage. The Round of 16 is followed by the usual quarter-final, semi-final and final format, with one leg per tie.

Which stadiums will host the UEFA Euro 2024 matches?

Ten stadiums across Germany will host the UEFA Euro 2024 games. The Olympiastadion in Berlin will host the Final on July 15, while Munich's Allianz Arena and Dortmund's Westfalenstadion (also known as Signal Iduna Park) will host the semis on July 10 and 11. Nine of the ten stadiums had also hosted games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup, with the only exception being Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena. Remarkably, every stadium has a capacity in excess of 45,000.

Here is the full list of stadiums for UEFA Euro 2024:

1. Olympiastadion, Berlin

2. Allianz Arena, Munich

3. Westfalenstadion, Dortmund

4. MHPArena, Stuttgart

5. Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

6. Waldstadion, Frankfurt

7. Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

8. Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

9. RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

10. Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Which team has won the most number of UEFA European Championships?

Germany and Spain have won the joint-most UEFA Euro titles, with three each. Germany won as West Germany in 1972 and 1980, and then again in 1996. Spain won the second-ever Euros in 1964, before their golden era saw them win back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2012. France and Italy have two titles each.

Portugal, Greece, Denmark, Netherlands, Czechoslovakia and the Soviet Union have one title each.

Which player has scored the most goals in UEFA Euros history?

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has 14 goals in UEFA Euros history, five more than any other player. France icon Michel Platini is second with nine goals, all of which he scored in the 1984 edition, en route to France's first Euros title. However, French star Antoine Griezmann will be looking to overtake Platini's tally, currently occupying third on 7 goals, alongside England's Alan Shearer.